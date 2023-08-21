Letecia Stauch moved to Kansas from Colorado prison after conviction for murdering stepson

The El Paso County woman who was found guilty of murdering her stepson has been moved from a Colorado prison to a facility in Kansas. Letecia Stauch was sentenced to life in prison in May after a jury found her guilty of the murder of her stepson Gannon along with three other charges.

CBS

During the Colorado trial, prosecutors presented evidence they claim linked Stauch to the January 2020 murder after she claimed he was missing. They said that investigators found Gannon's blood on Stauch's shoe, found her DNA on a gun linked to his death and learned that the Colorado Springs-area woman traveled to the Florida Panhandle shortly after he disappeared. The child's remains were found there in March 2020.

Gannon Stauch CBS

Attorneys for Stauch, who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, countered that by claiming she suffered a major psychotic episode as a result of childhood trauma when she killed Gannon.

It is unclear why Stauch was moved from Colorado.