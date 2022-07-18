4 dead in plane crash that ignited fire in Lefthand Canyon

Four people died in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon that started a wildfire Sunday morning, the FAA website confirmed Monday morning.

According to the FAA website, one pilot and three passengers were on the plane, a Cessna P337, when it crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A 911 call about the crash was originally received by dispatchers at around 9:40 a.m.

The crash ignited a wildfire that prompted an evacuation warning by Boulder County Sheriff's Office that never manifested into an order for nearby homes. U.S. Forest Service reported the wildfire to be 1 acre in size.

The FAA website did not yet list a cause of the crash Monday morning.

