4 dead in plane crash that ignited fire in Lefthand Canyon

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

Four people died in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon that started a wildfire Sunday morning, the FAA website confirmed Monday morning. 

According to the FAA website, one pilot and three passengers were on the plane, a Cessna P337, when it crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A 911 call about the crash was originally received by dispatchers at around 9:40 a.m.

The crash ignited a wildfire that prompted an evacuation warning by Boulder County Sheriff's Office that never manifested into an order for nearby homes. U.S. Forest Service reported the wildfire to be 1 acre in size. 

The FAA website did not yet list a cause of the crash Monday morning. 

First published on July 18, 2022 / 11:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

