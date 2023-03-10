Longmont's Left Hand Brewing makes a cameo in newest "Star Trek: Picard" episode

An independent Colorado brewery is making the leap into the 25th century.

Eagle-eyed fans of the Paramount+ original "Star Trek: Picard" may have spotted a familiar logo in the newest episode.

A sticker with Colorado's Left Hand Brewing Co. logo can clearly be seen in the background while Admiral Jean-Luc Picard, played by Sir Patrick Stewart, enjoyed his lunch in a San Francisco bar.

CBS/Paramount

The logo was not put there by accident.

Left Hand's Director of Marketing Jill Preston told CBS News Colorado that it started about two years ago, when Left Hand was approached by the show's producers about a product placement opportunity. Left Hand declined to pay for placement, but did send stickers, some Galactic Cowboy beer, and some other swag to the crew as a thank you.

"We honestly had kind of forgotten," Preston said.

That all changed Thursday, when the episode premiered. Preston said they didn't actually know until fans started tagging them in social media with pictures.

CBS/Paramount

"This was unexpected," Preston said. "We were totally shocked. We had no idea this would happen."

Preston said there are many fans of Star Trek working for them, and as a multi-generational brewing company, they're thrilled the Longmont brewery is still theoretically around 400 years from now.

"Live long and prosper, and clearly we are!" Preston said.

New episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" debut on Paramount+ on Thursdays.