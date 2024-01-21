Lawayne Mosley, father of Elijah McClain, arrested in Colorado

Lawayne Mosley, Elijah McClain's father, was arrested in Colorado over the weekend and is now facing several charges.

Mosley was initially stopped around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Interstate 70 and Manila Road for suspicion of driving under the influence. He identified himself by name, but also as McClain's father. When state troopers attempted to take him into custody, he resisted arrest, Colorado State Patrol said. He also allegedly had a firearm.

He was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on a $25,000 bond and is charged with second-degree assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, DUI, careless driving and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

No other details were immediately available.