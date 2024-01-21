Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawayne Mosley, father of Elijah McClain, arrested in Colorado

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Lawayne Mosley, Elijah McClain's father, was arrested in Colorado over the weekend and is now facing several charges.

Mosley was initially stopped around 5:30 p.m. Saturday near Interstate 70 and Manila Road for suspicion of driving under the influence. He identified himself by name, but also as McClain's father. When state troopers attempted to take him into custody, he resisted arrest, Colorado State Patrol said. He also allegedly had a firearm.

He was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on a $25,000 bond and is charged with second-degree assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, DUI, careless driving and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

No other details were immediately available.

ELIJAH-MCCLAIN-FATHER-PKG.transfer_frame_269.jpeg
A CBS file photo shows Lawayne Mosley in 2020. CBS
CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 21, 2024 / 2:41 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.