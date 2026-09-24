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Law enforcement officer on motorcycle seriously injured in Denver crash

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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A law enforcement officer was seriously injured in a crash in Denver.

It happened at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Bannock Street, which is less then two blocks away from Denver Police Department headquarters.

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CBS

Police said the officer was on a motorcycle with the lights and siren on when the officer was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

There's no word so far on the condition of the person in that vehicle or what caused the crash.

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