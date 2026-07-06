Free summer activities for kids: A how-to guide from a Colorado mom and content creator

Summertime is upon us, and if you're a parent in Colorado you may be looking for ways to keep your child occupied. The issue is: those activities can become expensive quickly.

Lauren Santamaria is a mom who gets it. She's the content creator behind social media accounts "Denver with a Baby." She says her desire to help others grew as her family grew.

Lauren Santamaria

"I have been in social media and influencer marketing my entire career. When I became pregnant, I loved being able to find things to do for babies. Once I had my own little girl, it was like putting a bucket list together."

Santamaria discovered that bucket list could break the bank.

"I've been there before where I've had like a dollar to my bank account. I am always feeling the pinch. I always joke that my daughter pays for a higher gym membership than I do, to go work out once a week and do gymnastics."

So, she's made it her mission to find activities that are family-friend and free, then empower others with that information. Along with her little sidekick, Izzy, she's been sharing her wealth of knowledge online.

"Especially in those early months where I honestly was like, everything is hit or miss and you're in sleep windows. You're like if I need to bail on this, I don't want to have invested $20, $30 admission."

This summer, she assures, there's plenty to do.

"I'm a big Denver Library girlie. I'm a huge fan of all the services they provide. It is the Summer of Adventure. It's 0 to 18-year-olds. Every summer, you go to your Denver Library, you get this cute little card that is a map of all the activities and at the end of the journey you win a prize to go to the Denver Zoo. They put together a day where there's free train rides and shaved ice for the kids."

CBS

"Museums, bookstores, are holding free events, festivals," she continued. "Our local rec centers are like little water parks. I like to pair an activity and ice cream so maybe it's two stops and it feels like an adventure."

Santamaria does a monthly roundup of free activities on her Instagram and TikTok, providing resources for fellow parents.