Lauren Boebert hospitalized, underwent surgery for blood clot, campaign says

Rep. Lauren Boebert was taken to a Colorado hospital after experiencing severe swelling in one of her legs on Monday, her campaign team said in a statement Tuesday night. Doctors found a blood clot and the congresswoman was diagnosed with May-Thurner Syndrome.

Tuesday morning, Boebert underwent surgery to remove the clot and insert a stent. Her team says the surgery was successful. Doctors at UCHealth Medical Center in Loveland say she's expected to make a full recovery and don't expect any long-term health effects.

"I want to thank Dr. Rebecca Bade and the entire team at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies for their great care and providing helpful insight on my recent diagnosis," Boebert said in a statement Tuesday. "I'm looking forward to making a full recovery and getting back to Congress to continue fighting for Colorado."

May-Thurner Syndrome is relatively rare and, in and of itself, is not particularly dangerous, according to the Cleveland Clinic. If a blood clot in your leg breaks off and travels to your lungs, you can experience a pulmonary embolism, which is life-threatening.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a news conference, July 14, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Patrick Semansky / AP

"We successfully performed surgery on the Congresswoman this morning and expect her to make a full recovery," said Bade. "Patients with May-Thurner Syndrome who undergo the procedure to restore blood flow are able to live and work just as they have in the past after a brief recovery."

Boebert represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District and is now seeking the Congressional seat in the 4th district.