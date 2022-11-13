Rep. Boebert's lead for District 3 strengthens as uncounted ballots dwindle

In Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert leads her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch by some 1,100 votes, as the number of outstanding ballots dwindles.

Boebert has been optimistic including at her election night party where she said, "I don't believe we will lose the Colorado third district. I look forward to being a congresswoman once again in a second term and fighting for everything that we worked so hard."

That was Nov. 8 in Grand Junction, after the polls had closed and Boebert was trailing Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member.

At his election night event, he promised, "If we end up losing in the end, I will offer a concession speech and congratulate representative Boebert for the work that she has done."

Now Boebert is in the lead with a gap that may be difficult for Frisch to make up.

CBS

There is an automatic recount if there is less than half of a 1% difference.

Matt Crane, executive director of the County Clerks Association in Colorado, and says don't expect a big change.

"When a recount happens our experience here in Colorado is that this reflects that the original count was accurate," he said.

Still outstanding are military voters and Coloradoans overseas ballots, many of which may have already been counted.

Crane explained, "Colorado has an electronic portal that's direct to the Secretary of State's office that allows people to vote electronically and send their votes back that way."

But some votes still need to be "cured" and examined to determine if the ballot signature is valid.