Business diversifies Denver's nightlife scene, brings Latin parties to areas where they otherwise wouldn't have much representation

DJ booking company Vibe Revival has been around since 2018. In the last year they began to host "Ay Chica" events, which are reggaeton parties at different venues throughout downtown Denver. On Sunday, their latest event was held at the Vybe Bar on North Broadway to end Hispanic Heritage Month and kick off celebrations surrounding Dia de los Muertos.

Abel Gonzalez, co-owner of Vibe Revival, is among one of the few entrepreneurs in the nightlife scene in Denver hosting Latin parties catered to Latinx communities at various venues in the city.

"I think it is very important to bring these events to downtown and to the LoDo district," said Gonzalez.

He shares his passion for this grew out of the lack of representation in the nightlife scene.

"Having been here for 10 years, I remember getting here and thinking, where do I go?" said Gonzalez.

He created these events to help people like him feel seen.

"I can just pull up and listen to some reggaeton, some Spanish music and get down to it," said Alany Grajeda, a patron of these events.

"It gives me a chance to express myself, express my culture in a comfortable setting," said Viviana Calderon, also a patron.

A few clubs cater to the Latinx community in downtown Denver, but the lack of diversity has pushed companies like Gonzalez's to make it happen, though he admits it has been a challenge for him.

"We don't want those type of people here is what they tell me, but out of every single event that we've had and organized there's never been a huge brawl, a huge fight, no shootings," said Gonzalez.

Joseph Miranda, co-owner of Vybe Bar, acknowledges the hesitation some owners may have.

"Honestly I kind of get nervous, especially with different crowds because you don't know how they're going to act," said Miranda.

However, after hosting their first "Ay Chica" event with Gonzalez, he had a change of heart.

"This my rude awakening for people, we are here. and we are not going anywhere," said Miranda.

Creating a space where people feel seen, accepted and heard.

"Everyone is coming through and partying and we get to show who are as a group of people," said Gonzalez.