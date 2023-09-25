Denver's last supermoon of the year will rise on Friday

Mild mannered Monday with pleasant first work week of Fall on the way

Mild mannered Monday with pleasant first work week of Fall on the way

Mild mannered Monday with pleasant first work week of Fall on the way

Fall arrived last weekend in Colorado, so the time to say goodbye to summer is here. But, it is also, time to say hello and goodbye to the last full supermoon of the year.

Dawn Key in Franktown

September's full moon is the harvest moon and it will pop up this coming Friday the 29th. This time around it will again be a full moon at perigee in the Denver area. Meaning the moon is closest to the Earth in its elliptical orbit and will appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter.

This will be the fourth consecutive supermoons we have had running through the summer. It started with the full Buck moon back on July 3. Then, two supermoons in August, kicking off the month with the full sturgeon moon on Aug. 1. Then, the full blue moon on Aug. 30.

The full Harvest moon rises over the ruins of St Michael\'s Church, a scheduled monument on the top of Burrow Mump on October 5, 2017 in Somerset, England. (Credit: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

This year, October's full hunter's moon will be on the 28th. It will not be at perigee so it will not be a supermoon.