The last snow in Denver on Thanksgiving was 7 years ago

A cold front on Wednesday will bring gusty winds, falling temperatures, and a chance for light snow in the metro area after dark.

Measurable snow is not likely, but if any snow is measured in Denver after midnight, it would be the first snow on Thanksgiving since 2015.

Regardless of snow, temperatures will be far below normal on Thanksgiving with 20s in the morning and only 30s in the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 35 mph on Thursday will also make it feel even cooler than the thermometer indicates.

CBS

But while the front will pack a bunch with wind and cold, it won't be able to create much snow in Colorado since moisture is limited. There is only one region in the high country under a Winter Weather Advisory for snow. The Flat Tops and Rabbit Ears Pass region have an advisory through 5 a.m. Thursday for 4-7 inches of snow including on Steamboat's Mount Werner.

CBS

Elsewhere in the high country including along I-70, snow will be lighter with up to 4 inches for the mountains of Summit and Eagle Counties including around Breckenridge and Vail. The Winter Park and Aspen areas will get about the same.

For the Denver metro area, light snow is possible from Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning. Most area will get under 1 inch but areas above 6,000 feet on the south and west sides of town including Castle Rock, Conifer, and Evergreen could get at least 1-2 inches and perhaps up to 3-4 inches in a few spots.

The bigger story on Thanksgiving will be the chilly temperatures and blustery conditions. It will then quickly get warmer again for Friday and the weekend with temperatures near normal in the lower 50s.