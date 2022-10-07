2 killed, 6 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack

8 people stabbed in violent spree on Las Vegas Strip 8 people stabbed in violent spree on Las Vegas Strip 02:30

Two people were killed and six were injured in a stabbing along the Las Vegas Strip Thursday morning. Police later said a suspect had been arrested.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another at University Medical Center, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Three of the victims were in critical condition, LVMPD Captain Dori Koren said Thursday in a press conference.

The Clark County coroner's office identified the victims who were killed as Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both Las Vegas residents.

The other victims "appeared to be stable," Koren said. The victims appeared to be a combination of locals and tourists, LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said at another press conference later in the afternoon.

Police recovered a "large kitchen knife" from the scene, Koren said.

The stabbings began around 11:40 a.m. local time, police said. The first appeared to be unprovoked, LVMPD Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said Thursday afternoon. After the first victim was stabbed, the suspect continued south down Las Vegas Boulevard, stabbing several more, LaRochelle said. The suspect then turned a corner and fled east, where he was followed by several "concerned citizens," LaRochelle said. The suspect was then taken into custody by a combination of hotel security and LVMPD officers.

Yoni Barrios, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open murder and six counts of attempted murder, court records showed. His initial court appearance was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

LaRochelle said the suspect didn't appear to be a local resident.

Police said that at around 1:50 p.m. local time, the scene had been secured. A portion of Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed so police could continue collecting evidence, Koren said.