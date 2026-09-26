Colorado Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect delays to due crash near Larkspur

A stretch of northbound I-25 has reopened after a crash near Larkspur, Colorado, on Saturday morning caused a temporary closure.

Colorado State Patrol says troopers were called to the scene around 10:48 a.m. In a later update, they said five vehicles were involved in the crash, and an unconfirmed number of people were injured and taken to a hospital.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The crash remains under investigation, and more information on what happened is not yet available.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed the highway between Exit 173 (Spruce Mountain Road) and Exit 174 (Tomah Road) while authorities investigated the scene.

CDOT warned drivers in the area to expect delays due to the closure.