Larimer County warns residents of ongoing West Nile virus threat
Officials in Larimer County are warning residents about the continuing threat of West Nile virus as cases rise.
Health leaders say they've seen a major increase in cases within the past few weeks. According to experts, typically, the county sees about 23 reported cases per year.
This year, they've already seen 25 human cases of the virus with at least seven people being hospitalized. Officials say they expect to see more cases in the upcoming weeks.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.