Larimer County unveils memorial to aviation firefighters killed while serving

Five aviators who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while helping battle wildfires are now forever memorialized at Hermit Park near Estes Park. The names of five men who died in four different plane crashes while battling fires in Larimer County are now etched into stone at the popular outdoor area, in a memorial that first became an idea after the tragic death of Mark "Thor" Olson.

Olson died in November of 2016 while trying to battle the Kruger Rock Fire from above. He was part of a team that was exploring firefighting in the air during night hours. Using night vision goggles and more Thor was hoping to help Larimer County firefighters knock down the blaze that was threatening nearby homes and open spaces. However, his aircraft suddenly crashed into the side of the same mountain he was working to protect.

In the months since his death, the firefighting community and those who work in outdoor spaces came together to try and honor his sacrifice.

"This memorial honors the fallen heroes who protect us from above," on Larimer County ranger said.

Sheriff Justin Smith, who also serves as the county's highest-ranking fire official, noted that Larimer County has been peppered with tragedy in the past 20 years when it comes to losing aviators that were battling fires.

"I don't know of anywhere else in the country where you had four aircraft go down on fires," Smith said.

Because those battling fires in the sky tend to work for contracted companies, official memorials on public forest lands are difficult to make. Firefighters who die while on the ground are commonly memorialized, but there have not been similar memorials built to honor those who died in crashes until this memorial was installed at Hermit Park.

"We have these beautiful lands because of the service and sacrifice of others," Smith said.

"(Thor) and I grew up together in the Air Force," one of his friends and colleague's shared from the podium. "Night has a lot of great capability. And, that was what Thor was working hard to bring that tool to the fire community. We can help you not just in daytime but in nighttime hours."

Before the memorial that will forever honor his sacrifice, Thor's friends and colleagues pledged to continue their mission to still help battle fires from the sky and at night time.

"There will be a delay now because we lost Thor. But, we are not going to stop. We will continue to pursue it and show that it was safe," his colleague said.

A note from Thor's longtime wife was read at the ceremony. His wife acknowledged her husband's love for aviation, his passion for being a man of service and his willingness to always step up when needed.