Larimer County deputy shoots man allegedly armed with knife, injuring him

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said after a car chase, a man approached deputies while carrying a knife.

At least one deputy shot the man, who was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

It started just after 10 p.m. Friday night when a deputy attempted to stop a car in the 2800 block of Southeast Frontage Road in Johnstown. The driver fled, according to the sheriff's office, and deputies stopped him using a PIT maneuver.

As the suspect, who officials still have not publicly identified, got out of his car, he approached deputies while holding a knife. That's when at least one deputy fired their weapon at the man, striking him, the sheriff's office said.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.