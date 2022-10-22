Watch CBS News
Local News

Larimer County deputy shoots man allegedly armed with knife, injuring him

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said after a car chase, a man approached deputies while carrying a knife.

At least one deputy shot the man, who was then taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office. No deputies were injured in the shooting.

It started just after 10 p.m. Friday night when a deputy attempted to stop a car in the 2800 block of Southeast Frontage Road in Johnstown. The driver fled, according to the sheriff's office, and deputies stopped him using a PIT maneuver.

As the suspect, who officials still have not publicly identified, got out of his car, he approached deputies while holding a knife. That's when at least one deputy fired their weapon at the man, striking him, the sheriff's office said.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 10:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.