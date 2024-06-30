Large RV recovered from river of Big Thompson Canyon in Colorado

Officials with the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority say a large RV was recovered from the river in the Big Thompson Canyon.

According to the agency, LFRA Engine 47 and the Canyon Battalion responded to a vehicle accident involving a large RV on West Highway 34 in the Big Thompson Canyon just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The RV fell approximately 75 feet down the embankment and into the river as the driver was able to escape from the vehicle and was eventually evaluated by medical personnel on the scene., according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.

The incident prompted a swift-water rescue to assist the operation of removing the RV from the water with Spartan Towing and Reliable Towing.

It took a total of six hours to get the RV out of the water, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority.