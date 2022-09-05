Police search for man who ran over Walgreens employee- on purpose

Police in Lakewood are searching for a suspect who ran over a Walgreens employee on purpose. Police said on Saturday night, the man shoplifted from a Walgreens store at Kipling and Colfax Avenue.

Lakewood Police

The man left the store, got into a truck and then ran over the employee who was standing outside.

Sarah Poellot

Police urge anyone who saw the truck or the suspect to call 303-980-7300.