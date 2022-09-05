Watch CBS News
Police search for man who ran over Walgreens employee- on purpose

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Lakewood are searching for a suspect who ran over a Walgreens employee on purpose. Police said on Saturday night, the man shoplifted from a Walgreens store at Kipling and Colfax Avenue. 

walgreens-suspect.jpg
Lakewood Police

The man left the store, got into a truck and then ran over the employee who was standing outside. 

walgreens-hit-and-run-4-suspect-vehicle-from-lakewood-pd-copy.jpg
Sarah Poellot

Police urge anyone who saw the truck or the suspect to call 303-980-7300.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 11:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

