Watch CBS News
Local News

Lakewood police seeking suspect after man dies from being stabbed

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

An investigation is underway after police say a man has died after being stabbed in Lakewood.

According to authorities, police were called to the 1500 block of Wadsworth Blvd. Friday around 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Responding officers located a 29-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. 

Officers performed lifesaving measurements on the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated, but died two days later from the injuries. 

Authorities say there are no suspects in custody at this time and encourage anyone with additional information on this investigation to contact Detective Alden at 303-987-7823.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 3:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.