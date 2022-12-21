Lakewood police seeking suspect after man dies from being stabbed

An investigation is underway after police say a man has died after being stabbed in Lakewood.

According to authorities, police were called to the 1500 block of Wadsworth Blvd. Friday around 8 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Responding officers located a 29-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound.

Please see our press release regarding a stabbing death under investigation by Lakewood detectives. Please contact us if you have any information. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/j2iTtnFmiS — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) December 21, 2022

Officers performed lifesaving measurements on the victim until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated, but died two days later from the injuries.

Authorities say there are no suspects in custody at this time and encourage anyone with additional information on this investigation to contact Detective Alden at 303-987-7823.