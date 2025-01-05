Residents of Lakewood, Colorado concerned about voter turnout in special election

Some residents of the municipality of Lakewood are concerned about the upcoming special election, wondering if locals will turn up to vote.

There are two city council seats, Ward 3 and Ward 4, two of the largest wards in Lakewood, that are up for grabs this year.

Rich Olver, who was known as a dissenting voice on the council, resigned and moved to Arizona. Karen Morgan said his voice was needed in the face of a council that typically is in lockstep.

"[There are] little details that Rich would bring up and that was great," she told CBS Colorado, "and we won't have that."

Some of the largest issues in Lakewood persist; crime, homelessness, and housing. In Ward 3, in particular, the continuing fight over property development in Belmar Park will be an important part of the voters' decision.

Morgan is part of a voter coalition that advocates for what she calls sustainable growth, an increase in housing but not at the expense of open space usable for the public.

"How do you have this massive growth from the people that want a sustainable community but they're not advocating for the parkland and open space that everybody needs to stay healthy?" said Morgan.

The election is set up for later this spring and Morgan hopes that Lakewood natives will participate in a race that has day-to-day implications.

"There is a perception that it is local and because it is local it doesn't matter as much," she said.

Morgan said she hopes the candidates also have a compelling race.

"If you don't have a candidate, you don't have an election to talk about," she added. "You have someone running unopposed. I don't know how to answer that. I'd love to see more participation from residents to those running for office."

The City of Lakewood will meet on January 6th to set the parameters for the special election stating it will happen no later than March of 2025.