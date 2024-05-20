Andrew Haubner is a reporter for CBS News Colorado.

He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder. Many years later, Andrew remains a proud Buff, despite seeing one Pac-12 home win over four years at Folsom Field (he was, however, in The Keg for Askia Booker's shot heard 'round the world against Kansas).

A former competitive mogul skier, Andrew competed for Winter Park freestyle alongside several United States Freestyle Team members before trading in the skis and poles for a microphone and camera. His career started at KTWO-TV in Casper, Wyoming, where he learned the Buckhorn Roll and covered everything from Cheyenne Frontier Days to Josh Allen's Wyoming Cowboys.

After two years, he headed to Eugene, Oregon, to lead the sports department at KEZI-TV. There, he covered Rose Bowls and Fiesta Bowls, the College World Series and NCAA Women's Final Four before moving on to CBS News Sacramento, where he covered everything from the Humboldt Earthquake to the Sacramento Kings playoff runs.

He's glad to be back where it all began in Colorado. As Your Reporter for Jefferson County, Andrew is glad to be embedding in a community and helping tell stories important to viewers and keeping them informed on everything from breaking news to important changes within their towns.

He and his wife, Natalia, and their dogs, Daisy and Peach, can be found enjoying walks in the park, playing a couple of rounds of golf or trying new bars and restaurants all over the Denver metro area. Got a recommendation? Let him know!

JUST THE FACTS

Year hired: 2024

Dream interview: Vince Staples

Hometown: Scarsdale, New York

Favorite food: Italian Sausage and Peppers

What one word best describes CBS News Colorado: Community

Favorite sports team: The New York Knicks (Unfortunately. We're a tortured bunch.)

Favorite author: Anthony Bourdain

Favorite vacation spot: Monterey, CA

