Amid cold snap, Lakewood apartment resident had no heat

As residents across the Denver metro area braced for extreme temperatures throughout the weekend, some residents in Lakewood were feeling left in the cold.

"It's extremely frustrating," Isabel said.

Isabel is a resident of the Glenn at Lakewood apartment complex, and she says she was among a number of residents who did not have heat throughout the weekend.

"I noticed Saturday morning when I woke up at 10 and came out here it was 56 degrees in here," she said. There was no heat. It was just blowing cold air."

Isabel, who is choosing not to have her last name shared, showed CBS News Colorado inside her apartment on Monday, which was at 40 degrees, even though she has it turned on to 70.

"I called maintenance, and they came and checked and tried to bleed the system to get warm air through, and then from there, they found out the pumps weren't working," she said. "Heat was coming out from multiple buildings."

She and her roommate spent the first night getting creative to keep warm, including turning on the stove and leaving it open at 350 degrees.

"We just covered up with 10 blankets and were able to stay warm," said Isabel. "We covered all the windows, because that's a massive sliding door …we have that space heater running."

All of this took place while Isabel says they were getting no answers or solutions from property management.

"We've been calling the management. Our parents who are on the lease for us have been calling and they just aren't answering or hanging up. They're just not telling anyone anything that's happening," she said.

On Sunday, a pipe burst in their building, finally prompting the college student to stay with a friend temporarily while her roommate stayed at a hotel.

"Water was leaking from the ceiling," Isabel said. "We were so worried when we left last night that we covered beds. We put away valuables in case another pipe burst and soaked everything."

Isabel says it was not until Sunday evening they received information from the property manager of the complex about the lack of heat, saying they were working to get the issue solved.

"It's just too cold; it's just too hard," she said. "There's a whole bunch of people with pets and kids in these apartments, and not everyone has the luxury of heated blankets and collecting blankets."

The property manager has not responded to our calls and email for comments on Monday.

Since speaking with Isabel, she shared an email from management claiming that heating and hot water in her building has been restored and to notify staff if that has not happened.