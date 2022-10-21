Firefighters quickly get small wildfire near homes contained in Boulder County
Firefighters got the upper hand on a wildfire in Boulder County called the Lakeridge Trail Fire that forced the evacuation of four homes on Thursday afternoon. At 5:30 p.m officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the 19 acre fire was 100% contained.
It is located close to Allens Lake near the intersection of Left Hand Canyon Drive and Highway 36.
A portion of Highway 36 was closed for a short time between Nelson and Longhorn roads. That's in the area south of Lyons and north of Boulder.
Due to low humidity, dry conditions and some strong winds, fire danger will be elevated for the northeastern plains and northwestern Colorado on Friday. A fire weather watch has been issued starting at noon Friday through 6 p.m. Friday evening.
