Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters quickly get small wildfire near homes contained in Boulder County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters get small wildfire near homes mostly contained in Boulder County
Firefighters get small wildfire near homes mostly contained in Boulder County 00:27

Firefighters got the upper hand on a wildfire in Boulder County called the Lakeridge Trail Fire that forced the evacuation of four homes on Thursday afternoon. At 5:30 p.m officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the 19 acre fire was 100% contained.

fire.jpg
CBS

It is located close to Allens Lake near the intersection of Left Hand Canyon Drive and Highway 36.

A portion of Highway 36 was closed for a short time between Nelson and Longhorn roads.  That's in the area south of Lyons and north of Boulder.

Due to low humidity, dry conditions and some strong winds, fire danger will be elevated for the northeastern plains and northwestern Colorado on Friday.  A fire weather watch has been issued starting at noon Friday through 6 p.m. Friday evening.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 3:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.