Denver weather: Near record high temperatures in the city before a weekend cooldown

By CBSColorado.com Staff

A few more warm days then a strong cold front
It will be mostly sunny and dry Thursday with near record high temperatures in Denver. The record is 83, set back in 1950. On Thursday, the daytime temperature should reach 81 degrees. The average high is 63 degrees. 

The above normal temperatures continue on Friday with daytime high temperatures in the 70s. Due to low humidity, dry conditions and some strong winds, fire danger will remain elevated for the northeastern plains and northwestern Colorado.  A fire weather watch has been issued starting at noon Friday through 6 PM Friday evening. 

Saturday will be another pleasant day. Highs will be in the mid 70s through the Denver metro area. We will see breezy conditions ahead of the cold front that is set to arrive in Colorado on Sunday afternoon. 

A pattern change comes on Sunday as a cold front passes through the state. We could see snow in the mountains and a chance for rain in the metro area and plains. There's a chance the rain could change to light snow in Denver by Monday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected in the metro area.  We need at least one tenth of an inch for the official first snow. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10. The average date for the first official snow is Oct. 18.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 12:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

