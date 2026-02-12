Lack of ice cancels ice racing season at Colorado's Georgetown Lake

A lack of ice has canceled this season's ice racing at Georgetown Lake in Colorado's mountains. The ice racing season had already been delayed due to unusually warm temperatures and there were only two weekends left for Our Gang Ice Racing, including Feb. 21-22 and Feb. 28-March 1, before those were canceled.

Georgetown Lake CBS

The racing company posted on social media, "This isn't the way we hoped things would go, and it's incredibly disappointing for all of us. Ice racing isn't just about competition — it's about the friendships, the families, the memories made in the cold, and the community that gathers around it.

Georgetown Lake on Feb. 11, 2026. CBS

"While the ice may not have cooperated this year, the spirit of our racing family is as strong as ever. We're already looking forward to better conditions and getting back on the ice together next season."

Georgetown Lake in January 2019. CBS

The ice racing tradition on Georgetown Lake began nearly five decades ago. Typically, there is 17 inches of thick ice over the lake, which allows for dozens of vehicles to hit the frozen lake using four wheel drive combined with some superior driving abilities.

Our Gang Ice Racing is a nonprofit organization.