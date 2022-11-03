Kyrie Irving to donate $500,000 to anti-hate groups, admits to "negative impact" of promoting antisemitic film

NBA star faces backlash for promoting antisemitism Kyrie Irving faces backlash for promoting antisemitism 01:57

NBA star Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 to anti-hate groups, they announced Wednesday in a joint statement along with the Anti-Defamation League. The announcement follows a controversial tweet last week from Irving in which he appeared to support a documentary film which contains antisemitic ideas.

"I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day," the 30-year-old Irving wrote in the statement.

Irving also said he was "aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles."

The two donations will go "toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities," Wednesday's news release read.

On Oct. 27, Irving posted a link for the film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The synopsis on Amazon said the 2018 film "uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel."

The film is filled with conspiracy theories about Jewish people, including false claims that Jews dominated the slave trade.

The following day, Nets owner Joe Tsai wrote on Twitter that he was "disappointed" that Irving appeared to support a film "based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation."

"I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion," Tsai wrote.

The tweet also drew criticism from across the NBA community. However, in a post-game news conference on Oct. 29, a combative Irving defiantly defended his right to post whatever he believes.

"I'm not going to stand down on anything I believe in," Irving told reporters. "I'm only going to get stronger because I'm not alone. I have a whole army around me."

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets brings the ball up the court during a game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on Nov. 1, 2022, in New York City. Getty Images

On Monday, fans wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts sat courtside at a game between the Nets and Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn.

As of Wednesday, Irving hasn't faced any disciplinary action. Last year, Miami Heat reserve center Meyers Leonard was fined $50,000 and suspended for an antisemitic slur.

Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley said Tuesday on TNT that he felt the NBA "dropped the ball" by allowing Irving to continue playing.

"I think he should have been suspended. I think Adam [Silver, NBA commissioner] should have suspended him." Barkley said.

Irving has previously supported the idea of the Earth being flat, recently shared an old clip from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and was unavailable for most of the Nets' home games last season because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as was mandated in New York City.