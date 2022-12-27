Kwanzaa kicks off at Cleo Parker Robinson Dance in Denver

December is usually focused on holidays like Christmas and Hanukkah. Kwanzaa is celebrated by millions around the world. The week-long celebration goes from December 26 to January 1. Kwanzaa is often referred to as "Black Christmas" but it's bigger than that.

Kwanzaa celebrates African American culture, but the celebration isn't limited to African Americans. Everyone is welcome to celebrate.

MiDian Holmes celebrates Kwanzaa. She loves how Kwanzaa is based off universal principles. One of its biggest messages is unity.

"There are so many people that have shown up for this opportunity to come together to be a part of a collective to learn, to explore, to listen, and to tell their stories," said Holmes.

CBS



Cleo Parker Robinson provided a big stage for the subtle holiday Monday evening at her dance studio in downtown Denver.

"We always want our community to know about Kwanzaa because it's our African American celebration. It makes us so proud. We got to watch the young ones grow up and take over. Now they're up there making Kwanzaa happen. I love it," said Robinson.

Robinson and Brother Jeff kicked off the week-long celebration.

A packed room was immersed in the sights and sounds of Kwanzaa.

"There's so much pain. There's so much division. There are so many reasons why we try to separate and polarize ourselves," said Holmes. "Kwanzaa itself is undeniably necessary."

Even if we move to the beat of different drums, Kwanzaa is a dance that brings us together.

For more info on Kwanzaa events in Denver visit brotherjeff.com.