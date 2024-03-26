King Soopers tests out authentic French bakery inside Colorado store: "I taste all of them and they're amazing"

King Soopers is bringing warm and toasty vibes to one of its Colorado stores and now you can get some French pastries and more at the store south of Denver.

"Everything is made with butter and butter is love, and I think you taste that and feel that when you eat the food from this bakery," said Jessica Trowbridge, corporate affairs manager at King Soopers.

Castle Rock's Promenade Parkway King Soopers is the first Kroger store in the country to bring shoppers the taste of France through La Famille Bakery.

Mang Bawi Lian, the main chef at La Famille Bakery at the King Soopers in Castle Rock, talks to CBS News Colorado reporter Olivia Young about the French baked goods now being offered at the store. CBS

"We're always looking for innovative ways to bring new ideas to our customers and the really great thing here is that it's authentic French bakery food that we're able to bring," said Trowbridge.

Frozen items are shipped weekly from Paris Boulangerie Maison Kayser.

"Maison Kayser is a family in France. They're fourth-generation bakers. They own their own bakery there and we're excited we get to welcome their family into our stores," said Trowbridge.

The bakery boasts all-natural ingredients. Instead of using chemicals to speed up the cooking process, the items take hours to thaw and rise.

"They come in frozen. In here we thaw them overnight and then here's our proofer. It takes one hour and 20 to 30 minutes," explained Mang Bawi Lian, the main chef at La Famille Bakery.

Each morning, they're brushed with egg white, freshly baked, and placed on trays.

"The flavor, the taste, the smell," said Lian.

From baguettes to eclairs to macarons, the bakery carries all the classics.

"I taste all of them and they're amazing," said Lian.

The Castle Rock location was chosen as the pilot store for its size and high foot traffic. La Famille replaces certain Kroger bakery items at a slightly higher price point, but you can still find some traditional items.

Since the bakery's opening in November, the pastries have been a hit with customers and staff alike.

"They say it's the same as the one they taste in France," said Lian, "I eat them almost every day, to be honest!"

King Soopers will evaluate the success of La Famille in Castle Rock, and then you could see the French bakery popping up in Kroger stores across the country.