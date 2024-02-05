King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, now undergoing "regular treatments," Buckingham Palace says

King Charles III diagnosed with cancer King Charles III diagnosed with cancer, palace says 05:33

Doctors have detected cancer in Britain's King Charles III, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday. The unspecified cancer was discovered as doctors treated the monarch for an enlarged prostate just over a week ago. It is understood that the king has been diagnosed with cancer elsewhere in his body, not of the prostate.

The king, 75, was discharged one week ago following treatment for enlarged prostate, which the palace said was not cancerous. During that treatment, however, a "separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Buckingham Palace said Charles had "commenced a schedule of regular treatments," and that during that treatment he would "postpone public-facing duties." It said he would continue with his official business and office work as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement said, adding that the monarch had "chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Charles was crowned last year after inheriting the monarchy upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His health is generally understood to have been good. He had a non-cancerous growth removed from his face in 2008, according to The Associated Press.

Charles was admitted a couple weeks ago for the prostate treatment to the same private London clinic where his daughter-in-law, Kate, the Princess of Wales, underwent an unspecified abdominal surgery. She was also back at home in Windsor and was said to be recovering well as of Jan. 29.

Kate's husband William, the Prince of Wales, who is next in line to inherit the throne after his father the king, is expected to return to his royal duties this week after taking some time off to support his wife following her surgery, according to Kensington Palace, William and Kate's official residence.

The king's younger son, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, moved to the U.S. several years ago with his wife Meghan as they relinquished their roles as senior, working members of the royal family. Britain's PA news agency, which is often first to report reliable information on the royals, cited a source close to Harry as saying Monday that the prince had spoken with his father about his diagnosis and would visit his homeland in the coming days to see him in person.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a social media post that he was "wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery," and that he had no doubt Charles would "be back to full strength in no time."

President Biden reacted to the news in Las Vegas during a campaign trip ahead of Nevada's upcoming presidential primary.

"I'm concerned about him, just heard his diagnosis, but I'll be talking to him, God willing," Mr. Biden told reporters.

In Washington, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel gave sympathies to the royal family.

"Our thoughts are with the king and his family," Patel told reporters during a news briefing. "That's incredibly sad news … and I'm very sorry for the king and his family."

Alex Sundby contributed reporting.