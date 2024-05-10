Kia teams up with Broomfield police in Colorado for free anti-theft vehicle software upgrade

The Broomfield Police Department is partnering with Kia to prevent more cars from getting stolen. Kia America is providing free vehicle software upgrades for anyone who drives a KIA, but there are a few restrictions.

The KIA must be between the years 2011 and 2021 and use a steel key to turn it on. It can't be a Kia that uses a key fob or push button to start. If your Kia fits these requirements, you are good to go. The event is then free for you.

Kia America and the Broomfield Police Department are helping drivers combat auto theft. CBS

Once you arrive at Flatiron Crossing Mall, you come to the tent, and they will run your VIN number to make sure your car is registered. This program is like upgrading your phone; staff will attach a device to the brain of the car, let it run for about 30 minutes and then you will be on your way.

CBS News Colorado's Traffic Reporter Brian Sherrod met with the Head of Kia's Corporate Communications James Bell to discuss the rise in Kia break-ins. Bell says it is frustrating to see drivers of Kia's continuing to be targeted over a social media trend.

Signage on a Kia EV9 Land electric vehicle (EV) Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Having this upgrade done and getting the word out is the biggest factor for fighting this crime issue," Bell said. "In the vast majority of cases, the criminals that are perpetrating this are not professional thieves. They are doing it for the social media thrill. They are teenagers doing it to show off to their friends. It's a sad situation to be fair."

Bell tells CBS Colorado they have serviced more than 1.1 million cars over a year span across the country.

This event goes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flatiron Crossing Mall from Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12.

The Broomfield Police Department and Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority are also at the event to provide auto theft prevention tips and information.