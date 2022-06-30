Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & Ish Smith head to Denver Nuggets in trade

Two key members of the Denver Nuggets are on their way out of the Mile High City. Guards Wil Barton and Monte Morris have been traded to Washington.

In return Denver gets guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and and Ish Smith.

Pope should help Denver's outside shooting. He shot 39% from outside the arc last season for the Wizards. The Nuggets will be Smith's 13 NBA team. He could become the most traveled player in NBA history if he plays a game with the team.

He averaged 8 points and 5 assists last season for Washington.

Barton spent 8 years with Denver never averaging less than 11 points per game while Morris spent all 5 of his years in the NBA with Denver. He started 74 games this past season averaging 12 points and 4 assists per game.