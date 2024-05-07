Watch CBS News
Kendrick Castillo remembered 5 years after shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Tuesday, May 7 marks five years since the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch that killed senior Kendrick Castillo. Eight other students were hurt in the shooting. 

At the school on Tuesday, students participated in "STEM-Shares" an event that is designed as a way to thank all those who helped the school, including preparing some care packages.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted a tribute to Kendrick on social media, "As we pause to reflect on the fifth anniversary of the tragic events at STEM School Highlands Ranch, we carry with us the memory of Kendrick Castillo, a hero whose selfless actions saved countless lives. His courage, along with the courage of all the other heroes that emerged that day, continues to echo through our community, reminding us of the strength and resilience that unite us in the face of adversity," said Sheriff Darren Weekly. #STEMStrong #Heroes #HonorServiceValor

Castillo, 18, died when he rushed one of the gunmen who attacked that school in 2019. Two classmates have since been sentenced to life in prison.  

May 7, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

