Watch CBS News
Local News

STEM School Highlands Ranch students prepare to give back to Colorado community

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Students at STEM School Highlands Ranch are preparing for "STEM-Shares" and learning about how they can give back to their community. The event is scheduled for May 7, to mark five years since the shooting at the school that killed senior Kendrick Castillo

Eight other students were hurt in the shooting. 

stem-shooting-remembrance-5vo-transfer-frame-247.jpg
STEM School Highlands Ranch CBS

"STEM-Shares" is designed as a way to thank all those who helped the school, including preparing some care packages.   

"The care packages will go out to 911 dispatchers. It will include things like restaurant gift cards, coffee pots, candy, handmade cards and a thank you banner," said STEM School Highlands Ranch senior Amrit Ahuja. 

stem-shooting-remembrance-5vo-transfer-frame-78.jpg
STEM School Highlands Ranch CBS

Students also got the chance to sing "Happy Birthday" to the school's therapy dog Daisy who turns nine on Saturday.  

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 4:00 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.