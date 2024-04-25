STEM School Highlands Ranch students prepare to give back to Colorado community

Students at STEM School Highlands Ranch are preparing for "STEM-Shares" and learning about how they can give back to their community. The event is scheduled for May 7, to mark five years since the shooting at the school that killed senior Kendrick Castillo.

Eight other students were hurt in the shooting.

"STEM-Shares" is designed as a way to thank all those who helped the school, including preparing some care packages.

"The care packages will go out to 911 dispatchers. It will include things like restaurant gift cards, coffee pots, candy, handmade cards and a thank you banner," said STEM School Highlands Ranch senior Amrit Ahuja.

Students also got the chance to sing "Happy Birthday" to the school's therapy dog Daisy who turns nine on Saturday.