Colorado bartender Kendra McQuarrie will be among participants competing on new season of "Survivor" on CBS

We're now days away from an all-new season of "Survivor" on CBS. The iconic reality series premieres its milestone 45th edition and kicks off extended 90-minute original episodes on Wednesday.

The dynamic individuals competing this season are from diverse backgrounds and bring fresh perspectives to this new era of the game, with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast. And in the end, only one will remain to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize.

One of the new fall castaways is from right here in Colorado. 31-year-old bartender Kendra McQuarrie is a Steamboat Springs resident. She took time ahead of the premiere to Zoom with CBS News Colorado anchor Mekialaya White about her experience on the show.

"I love to experience everything you can in life, that's kind of my thing. I like to travel. I'm just an experience seeker," McQuarrie said. "So when I rekindled my love of 'Survivor' last summer I literally stayed up all night, finished an entire season in one night. And at 7 a.m. in the morning I was like 'I could win this. This is the next adventure for me.' So that's how I ended up on 'Survivor,''" McQuarrie said.

White asked McQuarrie what her favorite part of the season was.

"I loved being out in nature. Just waking up on the beach in Fiji was a dream come true," she said. "I love living simply. It was really, really wonderful to just be out there. And I am super competitive, so it was super fun taking part in the challenges.

Meet Kendra and the full cast of the new "Survivor" here. Check the CBS Colorado program guide to see when the show will be on TV.