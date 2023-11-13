Trial date set for Keanna Rosenburgh in shooting outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Denver

Teen accused of shooting 5 outside bar in LoDo appears in court

A trial date has been set for the teenager accused of shooting five people outside a bar in LoDo in September. A judge set the trial date for Keanna Rosenburgh for May 14, 2024.

The 17-year-old is facing multiple charges including attempted murder and assault for allegedly opening fire on Sept. 16 outside of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row on Market Street.

Rosenburgh is suspected of firing a gun into a crowd outside the bar after she was denied entry and then left the area. Five people were hurt. Police released surveillance video of the shooting during their lengthy search for the suspect.

Rosenburgh was arrested in Barstow, California, a month later.

She is also scheduled for a status hearing in February. She will be tried as an adult.