Trial date set for Keanna Rosenburgh in shooting outside Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Teen accused of shooting 5 outside bar in LoDo appears in court
Teen accused of shooting 5 outside bar in LoDo appears in court 00:17

A trial date has been set for the teenager accused of shooting five people outside a bar in LoDo in September. A judge set the trial date for Keanna Rosenburgh for May 14, 2024. 

keanna-rosenburgh.jpg
Denver DA

The 17-year-old is facing multiple charges including attempted murder and assault for allegedly opening fire on Sept. 16 outside of Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row on Market Street. 

Rosenburgh is suspected of firing a gun into a crowd outside the bar after she was denied entry and then left the area. Five people were hurt. Police released surveillance video of the shooting during their lengthy search for the suspect.

shooting-lodo.jpg
Denver Police

Rosenburgh was arrested in Barstow, California, a month later. 

She is also scheduled for a status hearing in February. She will be tried as an adult. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 13, 2023 / 3:46 PM MST

