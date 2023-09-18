Police continue to search for suspect after 5 hurt in weekend shooting at 19th and Blake

Police continue to search for the suspect wanted in a shooting over the weekend at 19th and Blake in Denver. Investigators said it all started when the female suspect was denied entry to a bar in the 1900 block of Market Street.

The suspect wanted in the weekend shooting at 19th and Blake. Denver Police

According to the police report, the suspect began walking away but quickly returned to have another conversation with security. As she walked away a second time, she produced a firearm and discharged in the direction of the club multiple times. That's when the five people were struck.

CBS

Investigators believe the fire victims were not the intended targets.

Denver Police

Police have released surveillance images of the suspect. Detectives are asking anyone who was there when the shooting happened or may help identify the suspect is encouraged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).