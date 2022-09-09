Kasey Lynn Clifton wanted in Larimer County for unauthorized absence from correctional facility
Larimer County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man on its Most Wanted list. Kasey Lynn Clifton, 36, is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility.
He also goes by Christopher Ferguson or Kasey Condradson. His last known address was in Greeley.
Anyone who knows Clifton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (970)416-1985.
