Harris-Walz campaign says it raised $36 million in first 24 hours after running mate revealed

Harris, Walz hit campaign trail Harris, Walz hit campaign trail in battleground states 02:44

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign said it raked in $36 million in the 24 hours after she announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

The haul for Harris and Walz continues the run of eyebrow-raising fundraising for the Democratic presidential hopeful that began after she officially announced her run for the White House last month. Harris' campaign said it raised $310 million in July, more than double the amount former President Donald Trump said he raised last month.

The contributions included $200 million the vice president raised in the seven days after President Biden withdrew from the race and Harris launched her White House bid.

Harris announced Tuesday morning that she had selected Walz to join her on the Democratic ticket, praising his record as a governor and background as a veteran, teacher and coach. The two appeared for the first time together at a rally in Philadelphia.

The vice president praised Walz as a partner "who can help build this brighter future, a leader who will help unite our nation and move us forward, a fighter for the middle class, a patriot who believes, as I do, in the extraordinary promise of America, a promise of freedom, opportunity and justice, not just for some, but for all."

The event in Pennsylvania kicked off a series of campaign rallies for Harris and Walz in four swing states. The two are headed to Wisconsin on Wednesday, followed by stops in Michigan, Arizona and Nevada.

Their cross-country swing comes after Harris officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday after the close of the party's virtual roll call vote of state delegations. With her nomination, Harris became the first woman of color to top a major party ticket.

contributed to this report.