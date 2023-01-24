Missing Indigenous Alert: Investigators search for 15-year-old boy of Navajo Nation

A Missing Indigenous Person Alert was issued for 15-year-old Kaleb Waid in Denver early on Tuesday. He is a member of the Navajo Nation.

CBI

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's alert for Waid, he was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Dahlia Street and 14th Avenue. He was wearing a black shirt with a gray sweater, black pants with a bejeweled belt and white shoes.

If you see Kaleb in public you can call Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or 911.