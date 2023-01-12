Juvenile victim shot on Peoria Street pronounced dead, homicide investigation underway
The Denver Police Department announced on Thursday a homicide investigation is underway after a juvenile victim who was shot on Peoria Street has been pronounced dead.
Authorities say officers were called to the 4600 block of Peoria Street after reports of a shooting Wednesday evening.
DPD said one person was transported to an area hospital when paramedics arrived on the scene, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.
Denver police is now seeking a suspect as the investigation remains ongoing after the female juvenile victim was pronounced dead, according to authorities.
Authorities are asking the public to come forward with information regarding the shooting and encourage to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.