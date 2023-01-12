Juvenile victim shot on Peoria Street pronounced dead, homicide investigation underway

The Denver Police Department announced on Thursday a homicide investigation is underway after a juvenile victim who was shot on Peoria Street has been pronounced dead.

UPDATE: The juvenile female victim in this incident has been pronounced deceased and this is now a homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 12, 2023

Authorities say officers were called to the 4600 block of Peoria Street after reports of a shooting Wednesday evening.

DPD said one person was transported to an area hospital when paramedics arrived on the scene, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Denver police is now seeking a suspect as the investigation remains ongoing after the female juvenile victim was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Authorities are asking the public to come forward with information regarding the shooting and encourage to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.