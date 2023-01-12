Watch CBS News
Local News

Juvenile victim shot on Peoria Street pronounced dead, homicide investigation underway

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Juvenile victim shot on Peoria Street pronounced dead, homicide investigation underway
Juvenile victim shot on Peoria Street pronounced dead, homicide investigation underway 00:17

The Denver Police Department announced on Thursday a homicide investigation is underway after a juvenile victim who was shot on Peoria Street has been pronounced dead. 

Authorities say officers were called to the 4600 block of Peoria Street after reports of a shooting Wednesday evening. 

DPD said one person was transported to an area hospital when paramedics arrived on the scene, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Denver police is now seeking a suspect as the investigation remains ongoing after the female juvenile victim was pronounced dead, according to authorities. 

Authorities are asking the public to come forward with information regarding the shooting and encourage to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 2:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.