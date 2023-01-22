Juvenile suspect arrested for alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel, DPD says

A juvenile suspect is in custody for the alleged murder of Tayanna Manuel back in December.

The Denver Police Department announced Saturday night that the arrest was made and credits the diligent work of homicide investigators.

Officers were called for a reported shooting on Dec. 26 at the 4900 block of N. Salida Street, where detectives located a female victim deceased on the scene.

A homicide investigation was underway as authorities identified the juvenile male suspect and took them into custody on Saturday.

The juvenile is being held for investigation, while facing first-degree murder charges. The final determination of charges are to be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Due to proper protocol, the male suspect will not be identified, while additional info and booking photos will also not be released due to the case involving a juvenile.

The investigation remains ongoing.