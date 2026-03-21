Juvenile suspected of fatally shooting stepbrother at apartment complex in northern Denver metro area

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the northern Denver metro area on Wednesday that left one juvenile dead. His stepbrother is now facing murder charges.

According to the City of Longmont, police were called to the Clover Basin Apartments in the 4500 block of Redmond Drive around 3:53 p.m.

Court documents state that the suspect called the Longmont Emergency Communications Center and reported he shot and killed someone. After the call disconnected, dispatch reportedly received a call from a woman, later identified as the suspect's mother, to report that the boy's stepbrother was hurt.

CBS

LPD officers said they found the body of the deceased juvenile inside the apartment when they arrived. The suspect's mother reportedly told police she received a text from one of her sons that his brothers were fighting. When she came home to deal with the issue, she said she discovered one of the children was wounded and called 911.

Officers reported that the suspect left the apartment before they arrived. In the sworn affidavit, police said the suspect was holding a Glock 23 when they made contact with him at the apartment complex. They arrested the boy and took him to the Longmont Police Department.

Both the suspect's mother and the victim's father told officers they didn't have a weapon in the home, and they didn't know the boy had the pistol.

The shooting remains under investigation. The 20th Judicial District said the suspect is facing possible murder charges in the death of his stepbrother, but has not been formally charged yet.

Because the two people involved are both minors, city officials said more information on the case will not be available at this time.