Juvenile dies after watercraft capsizes on Upper Colorado River

Searchers recovered the body of a young person Saturday after a watercraft capsized in the Colorado River between the towns of McCoy and Burns, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

First responders pulled the person from the river and performed CPR, ECSO stated in a press release. Resuscitation efforts, however, were not successful.

The person was described as a minor by the sheriff's office, and the watercraft a "boat." That person reportedly became separated from a family member when their craft capsized.

CBS News Colorado has requested clarification from the sheriff's office about the deceased's age and the type of watercraft.

The deceased was wearing a personal flotation device at the time, ECSO added.

RELATED Ari Harms search: Crews comb through Colorado River and banks for missing kayaker

The accident happened in a section of the Colorado River above Interstate 70, prior to its joining the highway at Glenwood Springs.

The accident was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday. The river's flow rate about 20 miles upstream in Kremmling at that time measured about 1,800 cubic feet per second, per USGS monitoring data. The river's flow rate has declined steadily since a high mark of nearly 3,100 cfs measured on May 12. That is the highest rate in the past year.

A number of Eagle County agencies participated in the response and search: Rock Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Eagle County Paramedics, Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Eagle County Coroner's Office, and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center.