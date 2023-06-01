Watch CBS News
Local News

Jury finds Adams County was not deliberately indifferent in inmate death

By Brian Maass

/ CBS Colorado

After about two hours of deliberation on Thursday morning, a federal jury rejected claims that Adams County jail deputies were "deliberately indifferent" to the medical needs of an elderly inmate, who subsequently died in the jail in 2016.

The family of Marciano Briones had filed a civil lawsuit over the 2016 death of the 84-year-old man, who had been jailed for a DUI conviction.

An autopsy later concluded that Briones died of sepsis following a gallbladder infection.

The federal trial began Tuesday and jurors heard from an inmate who said he complained repeatedly to deputies about Briones deteriorating condition. But jurors were also shown jail videotapes that seemed to contradict some of what the inmate had said.

adco-jail-death-pkg-transf7er.jpg
Marciano Briones (credit: CBS)

Heidi Miller, Adams County's attorney, declined to comment on the jury verdict.

"We have to consider the legal issues involved and contemplate options," said David Lane, an attorney representing the Briones family, mentioning a potential appeal. 

According to an earlier legal filing in the case, Adams County found that one of its deputies had violated policy in the Briones case.

Brian Maass
Brian-Maass.jpg

Veteran investigative reporter Brian Maass has broken countless major stories at CBS News Colorado and established a high level of trust and credibility in the community. Read his reports or check out his bio & send him an email.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 2:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.