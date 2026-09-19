Junior League of Denver supports metro area nonprofits through annual Day of Service

On Saturday, the Junior League of Denver gathered at nonprofits across the metro area to hold events for the community, donate supplies and more.

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It's all part of the organization's annual L.U.V.S. Day of Service on International Find the Good Day. The day is dedicated to finding the good in ourselves, our communities and the world. Members of the Junior League volunteered at 10 nonprofits to share some of that good with others.

Junior League of Denver Community VP Tiffany Walker said, "Not only do the organizations get volunteer hours for the day, but they also get a grant of $1,000. And this year, we were happy to give out a total of $10,000 in grants. So organizations like Grow Local Colorado, who are so in desperate need of both funds and volunteers, are able to get both of those from us in one day."

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This year's recipients included:

A Precious Child - volunteers crafted blankets for children, stocked the food pantry and organized the donation center.

Denver Children's Advocacy Center - volunteers made donation kits and stocked the Family Market.

The Empowerment Program - volunteers created decor and painted for the organization's charity event.

Florence Crittenton Services - volunteers created signs and organized community donations.

Grow Local Colorado - volunteers harvested produce, pruned plants and weeded garden beds, then prepared fresh produce to deliver to food pantries.

Judi's House - volunteers installed raised beds in the memorial garden and assembled counseling materials for families.

Justice Necessary - volunteers assembled period kits, first aid kits, hygiene bundles and laundry sheet packets.

Kenzi's Causes - volunteers helped run activity stations for a Field Day and handed out prizes and giveaways.

MotherWise Colorado - volunteers restocked and organized the Baby Boutique and the storage area.

SafeHouse Denver - volunteers refreshed apartments by painting, cleaning, assembling furniture and stocking essential supplies, as well as beautifying outdoor spaces.

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"This is so exciting," said Co-founder and Co-director of Grow Local Colorado Barbara Masoner. "Everything that we are picking today is going to Community Ministry, one of our wonderful partnering organizations. They, in turn, are gonna distribute that wonderful food to members of our community that lack access to healthy food."

The league says their goal is to disrupt the cycle of systemic poverty for women and families in Denver.