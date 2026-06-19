Juneteenth Festival returns to Denver's Five Points with music, culture and community celebration

Denver's Juneteenth Music Festival is once again turning Five Points into a hub of music, culture and community, continuing a tradition that organizers say stretches back more than 70 years in the historic neighborhood.

The three-day celebration features live entertainment, a Southern Soul Plaza party, the Juneteenth parade, and more than 100 vendors showcasing food, art and small businesses.

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Organizers say the festival has grown into one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the region, drawing thousands of people while honoring the history of freedom and celebrating Black culture in Colorado.

"It's so much love. Small businesses that you can support. There is a youth zone for bouncy castles, video game trucks, and there is music. I mean, there is just so much to immerse yourself in. There isn't a reason why someone living outside the city or anywhere wouldn't want to be in Five Points this weekend," said Norman Harris, executive director of JMF Corporation, which helps organize the event.

Beyond entertainment, organizers say the festival also serves as an economic driver for Five Points, bringing increased traffic to local shops, restaurants and cultural spaces.

This year's celebration will include a new initiative called the "Juneteenth Hop" on Sunday, encouraging visitors to explore and support businesses throughout the neighborhood.

"What we're intentionally working to do is to make sure that the businesses here in Five Points benefit from the celebration instead of just having a huge street festival," Harris said. "We're encouraging people to go into different businesses for music and food specials, and it will be Father's Day as well."

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Organizers say more than 100 vendors are expected to participate this year, giving small businesses an opportunity to connect with new customers while showcasing the neighborhood's culture.

While Five Points remains the center of the celebration, several Juneteenth-related events are also taking place across Colorado this week, including a free Freedom Day celebration at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, events in Aurora on Sunday, and community gatherings in Thornton, Northglenn, Fort Collins, Greeley, Boulder, Longmont and Lafayette.

The main Juneteenth Music Festival runs Friday through Sunday, with events beginning in Five Points and continuing throughout the weekend.