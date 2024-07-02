Watch CBS News
June 2024 will go down as the second-warmest June on record in Denver

By Joe Ruch

If you thought it was abnormally warm last month, you were right. June 2024 will go down as the second-warmest June on record in Denver.   

Top 5 warmest Junes since 1872 (lows and highs): 

  1. 2012 – 75 degrees 
  2. 2024 – 73.8 degrees 
  3. 1994 – 73.5 degrees 
  4. 1956 – 73.4 degrees 
  5. 2006 – 72.8 degrees 

It was a hot month with 28 days featuring above average high temperatures, and only two days with highs below average. When you crunch the numbers, the typical high is 83.4 degrees. This past June saw an average high of 90.1 degrees, or 6.7 degrees above average. 

Two temperature records were broken during the month according to the National Weather Service:  

6/12 - The high temperature was 97 degrees, breaking the old record set in 1952. 

6/25 - The minimum temperature (a record warmest low temperature for a day) was 68, breaking the old record set in 1990.  

Joe Ruch
Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

