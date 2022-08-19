Boat ramp at Jumbo Reservoir closed due to low water levels, lake could be lost as fishery resource
Officials with Colorado Parks and Recreation have closed the boat ramp at the Jumbo (Julesburg) Reservoir. That body of water is located in Logan County and Sedgwick County.
CPW says the ramp is now safe for trailer-launched boats due to low water levels.
The agency also warns that because of high irrigation demand, the water levels will continue to drop. Should that happen, the reservoir could be lost as a fishery resource.
