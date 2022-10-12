Judge halts recall effort against State Sen. Kevin Priola over party switch

A judge has put a halt on the Republican-backed effort to recall a Colorado state senator who recently switched to the Democratic Party.

Kevin Priola announced his party switch in August, saying he was disgusted by the Jan. 6, 2021 sixth attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He also rebuked what he called "Republican refusal to take climate change seriously" and "failure to assert that the 2020 election was not stolen."

The judge ruled that the recall effort should happen after Priola is sworn in to represent a new district created by redistricting in January.

The recall committee is vowing to appeal the judge's ruling.