Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge halts recall effort against State Sen. Kevin Priola over party switch

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A judge has put a halt on the Republican-backed effort to recall a Colorado state senator who recently switched to the Democratic Party. 

Kevin Priola announced his party switch in August, saying he was disgusted by the Jan. 6, 2021 sixth attack on the U.S. Capitol. 

He also rebuked what he called "Republican refusal to take climate change seriously" and "failure to assert that the 2020 election was not stolen."

The judge ruled that the recall effort should happen after Priola is sworn in to represent a new district created by redistricting in January.

The recall committee is vowing to appeal the judge's ruling. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 9:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.