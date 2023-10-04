Watch CBS News
Local News

Joshua Johnson found guilty of murdering Riley Whitelaw at Walgreens in Colorado Springs

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A jury found Joshua Johnson guilty of killing his former coworker Riley Whitelaw last June at the Walgreens store where the two worked. The verdict was announced Wednesday afternoon a little more than an hour after the jury began deliberations. 

riley-whitelaw-walgreens-killing-63pkg-transfer-frame-160-1.jpg
CBS

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole shortly after the verdict was announced. 

Riley, 17, had been working a part-time job at Walgreens for almost a year and a half when she was killed last summer. Her body was discovered by other Walgreens employees in the store's breakroom.  

joshua-johnson-mug.png
Joshua Johnson is accused of killing a 17-year-old coworker at a Colorado Springs Walgreens. Colorado Springs Police Department

Johnson, who was 28 years old at the time,was found guilty of stabbing Riley to death in the store's breakroom while the store was open. Police say Riley complained to management about the co-worker before and asked to work different shifts than him, but she was allegedly made to work with him anyway.   

RELATED: Colorado Springs man accused of killing 17-year-old coworker after allegedly asking to change shifts

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 2:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.