Joshua Johnson found guilty of murdering Riley Whitelaw at Walgreens in Colorado Springs

A jury found Joshua Johnson guilty of killing his former coworker Riley Whitelaw last June at the Walgreens store where the two worked. The verdict was announced Wednesday afternoon a little more than an hour after the jury began deliberations.

CBS

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole shortly after the verdict was announced.

Riley, 17, had been working a part-time job at Walgreens for almost a year and a half when she was killed last summer. Her body was discovered by other Walgreens employees in the store's breakroom.

Joshua Johnson is accused of killing a 17-year-old coworker at a Colorado Springs Walgreens. Colorado Springs Police Department

Johnson, who was 28 years old at the time,was found guilty of stabbing Riley to death in the store's breakroom while the store was open. Police say Riley complained to management about the co-worker before and asked to work different shifts than him, but she was allegedly made to work with him anyway.

RELATED: Colorado Springs man accused of killing 17-year-old coworker after allegedly asking to change shifts